May 1 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc:

* DELCATH SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $22 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING AND UPLISTING TO THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, ITS COMMON STOCK HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “DCTH” ON MAY 1, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: