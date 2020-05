Delcath Systems Inc:

* DELCATH SYSTEMS - APPOINTS JOHN PURPURA AS INTERIM CEO

* DELCATH SYSTEMS - REITERATES INTENTION TO ANNOUNCE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 FOCUS TRIAL BY YEAR-END

* DELCATH SYSTEMS - JENNIFER SIMPSON, PRESIDENT & CEO & BARBRA KECK, CFO RESIGNED EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

* DELCATH SYSTEMS - BOARD LAUNCHED EXECUTIVE SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY PERMANENT CEO & CFO