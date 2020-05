BRIEF-Delcath Systems Says Jennifer Simpson Submitted Her Resignation As CEO

May 22 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc:

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - ON MAY 18, 2020, JENNIFER K. SIMPSON SUBMITTED HER RESIGNATION AS CEO OF CO

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - ON MAY 20, 2020, SIMPSON ALSO RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - BOARD HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH TO REPLACE SIMPSON

* DELCATH SYSTEMS - ON MAY 18, 2020, BARBRA C. KECK, CFO OF CO, SUBMITTED HER RESIGNATION OF EMPLOYMENT TO CO

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - BOARD HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH TO REPLACE KECK

* DELCATH SYSTEMS INC - ON MAY 20, 2020, BOARD APPOINTED JOHN PURPURA, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE ON JUNE 1, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2ATNyhv) Further company coverage: