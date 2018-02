BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners Q4 Revenue $151.2 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $151.2 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALL PARTNERS OF $0.57 PER DILUTED COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DELEK LOGISTICS - AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BIG SPRING LOGISTICS ASSETS WITH ABOUT $40 MILLION OF FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA FROM DELEK US​

* SAYS ‍ON FEB 26, 2018, DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WAS ENTERED INTO WITH DELEK US TO ACQUIRE BIG SPRING LOGISTICS ASSETS​