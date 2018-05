May 7 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners LP:

* DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59

* DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: