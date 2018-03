March 19 (Reuters) - Delek Us Holdings Inc:

* DELEK US HOLDINGS - SIGNED, CLOSED SALE OF ALTAIR PARAMOUNT & DELEK’S PARAMOUNT, CALIFORNIA REFINING & PIPELINE ASSETS TO WORLD ENERGY LLC AFFILIATE

* DELEK US HOLDINGS - BASED ON CO'S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ALTAIR PARAMOUNT TRANSACTION SHOULD RESULT IN EXPECTED PROCEEDS TO CO OF ABOUT $72 MILLION