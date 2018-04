April 2 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc:

* DELEK US HOLDINGS SIMPLIFIES DEBT STRUCTURE WITH NEW $1.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND $700.0 MILLION TERM LOAN B

* PROCEEDS FROM FACILITIES WILL BE USED TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER SEVERAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)