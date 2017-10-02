BRIEF-Delfi subscribes for additional 3 mln new ordinary shares in JV Delfi Yuraku for $3 mln

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Delfi Ltd:

* Subscribed for additional 3 million new ordinary shares in Delfi Yuraku, its jv co, for US$3 million

* Subscription not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of co for FY ending 31 Dec. 2017

* JV partner Yuraku Confectionery has similarly subscribed for an additional 2 million new ordinary shares in Delfi Yuraku for $2 million

* After subscription, co holds 60 percent of Delfi Yuraku, Yuraku Confectionery holds remaining 40 percent