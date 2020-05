May 7 (Reuters) - DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA:

* DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: NET SALES FOR 1ST QUARTER 2020

* ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN ACTIVITY FOR YEAR 2020 AND CONSEQUENTLY ADAPTS ITS COST STRUCTURE AND INVESTMENTS WHILE KEEPING ITS COURSE TO PREPARE FUTURE

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 58.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS SECURING OF FINANCING WITH NEW BANK LINES UP TO 18 MEUR WITH SUPPORT OF ITS BANKING POOL AND BPIFRANCE