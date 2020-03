BRIEF-Delfingen FY EBITDA Up At 28.4 Million Euros

March 27 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA:

* DELFINGEN INDUSTRY: 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY EBITDA EUR 28.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 8.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT IS AT 69.4 MEUR ON DECEMBER 31ST, 2019, COMPARED TO 55.2 MEUR ON DECEMBER 31ST, 2018

* IN CURRENT CONTEXT OF COVID19 PANDEMIC AND GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES REGARDING ITS EVOLUTION, GROUP ANTICIPATES A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ITS ACTIVITY IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 AND CONSEQUENTLY A DETERIORATION IN ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, WITHOUT BEING ABLE TO EVALUATE IT AT THIS TIME

* 2019 CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 23.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES INCREASED BY 4.4 % AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (+ 7.7 % IN PUBLISHED DATA)

* FY NET SALES EUR 230.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 214.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)