BRIEF-Delfingen Industry Expects Decrease In Automotive Production to Last Until End-H1

March 24 (Reuters) - Delfingen Industry SA:

* IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS ON THE ACTIVITY OF THE DELFINGEN GROUP

* AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION IS FALLING SHARPLY, AND DELFINGEN EXPECTS THIS SITUATION TO LAST UNTIL THE END OF THE FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* OUR CHINESE PLANTS, INCLUDING THE ONE IN WUHAN, HAVE GRADUALLY RESTARTED

* GROUP CONSTANTLY ADAPTS ACTIVITY LEVEL OF SITES, SOME OF WHICH HAVE BEEN PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY CLOSED, FIRST IN ASIA, AND NOW IN EUROPE AND THE AMERICAS REGION