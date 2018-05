BRIEF-Delfingen Industry Q1 Net Sales Down At 53.1 Million Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA:

* THE EXCHANGE RATES HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT BY 10.2 % CONDUCTING TO A SALES DECREASE IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET BY 2.2 % IN PUBLISHED DATA

* Q1 NET SALES EUR 53.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE IMPACT OF THE EXCHANGE RATES ON - AUTOMOTIVE - SALES WAS UNFAVORABLE OF 4.4 M€ AT THE END OF MARCH MAINLY DUE TO THE PARITY (€/$)

* SALES INCREASE AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE IN 2018 CONFIRMS CO GROWTH POTENTIAL, IN LINE WITH STRATEGIC PLAN