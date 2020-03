BRIEF-Delignit: Adjusts Capacity, Postpones AGM, Cuts Dividend Due to Coronavirus Effects

March 25 (Reuters) - Delignit AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT RESPONDED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH CAPACITY ADJUSTMENTS, POSTPONEMENT OF GENERAL MEETING AND SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND

* IT IS ADJUSTING ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES IN LINE WITH DEMAND BY TAKING MEASURES RANGING FROM REDUCED WORKING HOURS THROUGH TO THE CLOSURE OF ITS OWN PLANTS.

* REDUCED WORKING HOURS HAVE ALSO BEEN INTRODUCED FOR LARGE SECTIONS OF THE COMPANY’S ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF

* THE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 PUBLISHED ON 24 FEBRUARY 2020 CANNOT BE UPHELD

* DELIGNIT AG NO LONGER INTENDS TO HOLD ITS GENERAL MEETING IN MAY AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED.

* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL COMMUNICATE NEW GUIDANCE AS SOON AS THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CAN BE ASSESSED

* THE MANAGEMENT BOARD IS PROPOSING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019