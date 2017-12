Dec 19 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DELIVERY HERO AND OLA JOIN FORCES IN INDIA

* ‍OLA TO ACQUIRE FOODPANDA INDIA FROM DELIVERY HERO​

* ‍AT SAME TIME OLA COMMITS TO INVESTING $200MN IN FOODPANDA INDIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)