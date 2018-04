April 26 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG:

* REPORTS ITS 2017 FINANCIALS WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF 60% FOR THE FULL YEAR

* FY REVENUES UP 60% TO EUR 544.2 MILLION

* IS ON TRACK TO REACH ITS GOAL OF BREAKEVEN ON AN ADJUSTED EBITDA BASIS ON A MONTHLY LEVEL BY END OF Q4 2018.

* FY TOTAL ORDERS INCREASED BY 48% TO 291.5 MILLION

* FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVED FOR GROUP FROM -34% IN 2016 TO -17% IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)