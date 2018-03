March 12 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero Ag:

* DELIVERY HERO AG: PLACEMENT PRICE FOR NEW SHARES ISSUED IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING STOCK OPTION PROGRAM AND SOLD FOR OPTION HOLDERS HAS BEEN SET

* ‍1.37 MILLION NEW SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 0.75% OF DELIVERY HERO’S SHARE CAPITAL, WILL BE ISSUED TO BENEFICIARIES OF STOCK OPTION

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED FROM EUR 182.5 MILLION TO EUR 183.9 MILLION​