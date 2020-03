BRIEF-Delko Expects Good Short-Term Financial Results, Higher Sales In Q1 Than Previous Periods

March 19 (Reuters) - Delko SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT ALL STORES AND WHOLESALERS OF GROUP ARE FUNCTIONING PROPERLY

* PRODUCTION OF ANTIBACTERIAL SOAP, TOILET PAPER AND PERSONAL HYGIENE IS ONGOING BUT CO IS EXPERIENCING SHORTAGES OF RAW MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

* CO’S LIQUIDITY IS GOOD, YET SOME MANUFACTURERS BEGAN TO EXPECT PREPAYMENT FOR GOODS

* IN SHORT-TERM PERIOD GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE GOOD AND PROBABLY CLOSE TO PREVIOUS RESULTS

* SALES IN Q1 2020 WILL BE PROBABLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS PERIODS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)