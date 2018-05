May 18 (Reuters) -

* DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE - CNBC, CITING SOURCES

* DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE'S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE - CNBC, CITING SOURCES