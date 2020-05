BRIEF-Dell Technologies- CEO Michael Dell's FY 2020 Compensation Was $3.4 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO MICHAEL DELL’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $3.4 MILLION VERSUS $3.6 MILLION IN FY 2019 - SEC FILING

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CFO THOMAS SWEET’S FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.3 MILLION VERSUS $4.2 MILLION IN FY 2019

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS PRESIDENT, SERVICES AND DIGITAL, HOWARD ELIAS’ FY 2020 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.1 MILLION

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS FOR 2020 PAY RATIO WAS 39 TO 1