BRIEF-Dell Technologies class v common stock - diluted EPS $0.56​

June 8 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2018 first quarter financial results
* Dell Technologies Inc - q1 revenue was $17.8 billion, q1 non-gaap revenue was $18.2 billion
* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly net revenue $17,816 million, up 46%
* Dell Technologies Inc - increased pc shipments by 6.2 percent in quarter, year-over-year
* Dell Technologies inc qtrly continuing operations - class v common stock - diluted earnings per share $0.56
* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly continuing operations - DHI Group - diluted loss per share $2.57