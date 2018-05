BRIEF-Dell Technologies -Continues To Evaluate Potential Business Opportunities

May 17 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES -CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SHARES OF DHI COMMON STOCK OF DELL

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED BY DELL DO NOT INCLUDE SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE.

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO - SEC FILING

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES-EVALUATING POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL CONVERSION OF SHARES OF CLASS V STOCK INTO SHARES OF DHI COMMON STOCK OF CO

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES - PREVIOUSLY ESTABLISHED SPECIAL COMMITTEE COMPRISED OF DAVID DORMAN & WILLIAM GREEN RETAINED EVERCORE GROUP AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR