March 26 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc:

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FULL YEAR FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC - UNABLE TO PREDICT EXTENT TO WHICH GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY ADVERSELY IMPACT ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS