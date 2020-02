BRIEF-Delmar Pharma Enrolls Final Patient In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Val-083 For First-Line Treatment Of Brain Tumors

Feb 19 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS [NASDAQ:DMPI] ENROLLS FINAL PATIENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF VAL-083 FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF BRAIN TUMORS

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES EARLIER THAN EXPECTED PRELIMINARY DATA READOUT IN AUGUST 2020

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - HAS BEEN MONITORING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN CHINA

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PATIENT TREATMENT TIMELINE