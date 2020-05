BRIEF-DelMar Pharmaceuticals Provides Enrollment Update In Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Val-083 For Adjuvant Treatment Of Brain Tumors

May 5 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS [NASDAQ:DMPI] PROVIDES ENROLLMENT UPDATE IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF VAL-083 FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF BRAIN TUMORS

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 2 TRIAL MORE THAN 90% ENROLLED WITH ENROLLMENT CONTINUING EVEN IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS - ENROLLED 22 PATIENTS IN ADJUVANT ARM OF CO’S PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY INVESTIGATING ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF GBM WITH VAL-083 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: