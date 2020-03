March 4 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS [NASDAQ:DMPI] REPORTS OVER 50% ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF VAL-083 FOR ADJUVANT TREATMENT OF BRAIN TUMORS

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE AN INITIAL DATA READOUT FOR PHASE 2 STUDY OF VAL-083 BEFORE END OF AUGUST 2020