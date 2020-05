May 13 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT CORPORATE UPDATES

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION

* DELMAR PHARMA- CASH,CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31, 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO'S PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF CALENDAR YEAR 2020