BRIEF-Delphi announces pricing of private offering of notes by DPS
September 15, 2017 / 12:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Delphi announces pricing of private offering of notes by DPS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi achieves major milestone towards completing Powertrain Systems spin-off

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍DPS issued $800 million of senior notes bearing an interest rate of 5.00% and maturing in 2025​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍pending completion of separation, proceeds of offering will be deposited into escrow for benefit of holders of notes​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍offering was upsized from previously announced $750 million aggregate principal amount​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍on September 7, DPS and Delphi Powertrain Corporation a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of DPS, entered into a credit agreement​

* Delphi Automotive - ‍credit deal consists of senior secured 5 year $750 million term loan facility, senior secured five-year $500 million revolving credit facility​

* Delphi Automotive- upon completion of spin-off, to use proceeds from notes, with certain borrowings to fund expenses,among others related to spin-off​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
