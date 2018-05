May 22 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp:

* DELPHI ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE IN ADVANCE OF ITS 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - CONTINUES TO EVALUATE PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE OF NEW WELLS IN PREPARATION FOR SECOND HALF 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - FUNDING OF CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 AND 2019 WILL BE PRINCIPALLY THROUGH FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: