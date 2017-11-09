BRIEF-Delphi Energy ‍​qtrly adjusted FFO $0.04 per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp

* Delphi Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue rose 24 percent to C$25.1 million

* Delphi Energy Corp says in the quarter produced 9,313 boe/d, a 13 percent increase over the comparative quarter in 2016‍​

* ‍​qtrly adjusted FFO $0.04 per share

* Delphi Energy Corp sees FY total capital spending in the year is expected to be in the range of $105 to $110 million

* Delphi Energy -average production in 2017 is expected to be in range of 8,600 to 8,900 boe/d with adjusted funds from operations of $35mln-$38 million.‍​