BRIEF-Delphi Energy ‍​qtrly adjusted FFO $0.04 per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi Energy reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 revenue rose 24 percent to C$25.1 million
* Delphi Energy Corp says in the quarter produced 9,313 boe/d, a 13 percent increase over the comparative quarter in 2016
* qtrly adjusted FFO $0.04 per share
* Delphi Energy Corp sees FY total capital spending in the year is expected to be in the range of $105 to $110 million
* Delphi Energy -average production in 2017 is expected to be in range of 8,600 to 8,900 boe/d with adjusted funds from operations of $35mln-$38 million.