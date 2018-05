May 9 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* PRODUCED 9,515 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN QUARTER, A 16 PERCENT INCREASE FROM 8,198 BOE/D IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.06

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW GUIDANCE FOR THE FIRST HALF 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED