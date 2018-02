BRIEF-Delphi Technologies Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $0.63

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Delphi Technologies Plc:

* DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $1.3 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.09, REVENUE VIEW $1.20 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.50 - $4.80

* SEES 2018 REVENUE $4,900 MILLION - $5,100 MILLION

* ‍U.S. GAAP TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $27 MILLION, RESULTING IN AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 30%​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.77, REVENUE VIEW $4.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $280 MILLION - $300​ MILLION