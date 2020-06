June 15 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 ENTERS NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR MARKET; ACQUIRES SHARES IN OCEANIC RELEAF INC.

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH OCEANIC RELEAF INC. AND TAYLOR GIOVANNINI

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS - ACQUIRE 5% INTEREST IN COMMON STOCK OF OCEANIC IN EXCHANGE FOR PROVISION BY DELTA 9 OF CERTAIN CONSULTING AND TRAINING SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: