April 24 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS - HEALTH CANADA HAS APPROVED APPLICATION FOR AMENDMENT TO ITS CANNABIS PRODUCTION AND SALE LICENSE

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - LICENSE AMENDMENT WAS ISSUED ON APRIL 20, 2018 AND IS VALID UNTIL AUGUST 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: