May 14 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - OPERATING REVENUES OF $11.75 MILLION FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2020

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - QTRLY EPS $0.02