June 23 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 ENTERS INTO CANNABIS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ONTARIO CANNABIS STORE

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR SUPPLY BY DELTA 9 OF BRANDED CANNABIS PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES TO OCS

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - CONCURRENTLY, ENTERED INTO A DATA SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH OCS

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - OCS WILL SUPPLY POINT-OF-SALE DATA PERTAINING TO DELTA 9 PRODUCT SALES AT RETAIL LEVEL