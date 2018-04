April 4 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE PRODUCTION FACILITY

* EXERCISED OPTION TO PURCHASE LAND, 80,000 SQUARE FOOT BUILDING CONTAINING CO’S CURRENT CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR $6.25 MILLION

‍DELTA 9 HAS ENTERED INTO A FORMAL OPTION AGREEMENT WITH 6599362 CANADA LTD WHICH SETS FORTH TERMS OF ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY​