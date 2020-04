April 13 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR EXPANSION TO PROCESSING AREA

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - HAS RECEIVED HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR ITS NEW PURPOSE-BUILT CANNABIS PROCESSING CENTER

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - HAS PAUSED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPANSION PLANS AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT FOR REMAINING PHASE II AREAS OF DELTA FACILITY