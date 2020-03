March 19 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 REPORTS YEAR END AND Q4 2019 RESULTS

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - OPERATING REVENUES OF $10.6 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019, COMPARED TO $5.3 MILLION FOR SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: