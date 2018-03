March 27 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 SIGNS LOI WITH KALAPA & CANPHARMA FOR EXPORT OF CANNABIS TO GERMANY

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - ‍SIGNED A NON-BINDING LOI WITH CANPHARMA GMBH AND GLOBAL GROUP KALAPA S.L. FOR EXPORTATION OF MEDICAL CANNABIS TO GERMANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: