BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Expects Cash Burn For June To Be About $30 Mln Per Day - Conf Call

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS CO HAS REFUNDED $2 BILLION TO CUSTOMERS SINCE THE START OF THIS YEAR - CONF CALL

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS EXPECTS CASH BURN FOR MONTH OF JUNE TO BE ABOUT $30 MILLION PER DAY - CONF CALL

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS CO’S ACTIONS ALONG WITH CARES ACT RELIEF, SHOULD BOLSTER LIQUIDITY TO OVER $15 BILLION BY CURRENT JUNE QUARTER END, PUTTING CO ON TRACK TO HAVE MORE THAN $10 BILLION IN LIQUIDITY AT YEAR-END

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS CO HAS ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES THAT HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 WITH THE VAST MAJORITY HAVING RECOVERED; CO HAS LOST 10 EMPLOYEES TO THE DISEASE

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS CO WILL HAVE ALL 90,000 OF ITS EMPLOYEES AVAILABLE TO BE TESTED FOR COVID-19

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS CO IS ADDING 1000 FLIGHTS A DAY IN THE MONTH OF JULY

* DELTA AIR LINES EXEC SAYS INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IS PROBABLY GOING TO LAG DOMESTIC BY UP TO 12 MONTHS