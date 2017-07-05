FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects to record roughly $350 mln of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects to record roughly $350 mln of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects a June quarter operating margin of 18 - 19%, an improvement of 200bps year on year - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines - Results includes $125 million impact from operational disruption that resulted from severe storms in Atlanta in early April

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Non fuel unit costs including profit sharing for June quarter are expected to be up 5 - 6% versus prior year Source text: [bit.ly/2spM99g] Further company coverage:

