BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Inc Says Seasonal Service Between New York-JFK And Copenhagen Postponed From May 1 To May 21

March 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK-JFK AND COPENHAGEN POSTPONED FROM MAY 1 TO MAY 21

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK-JFK AND MILAN SUSPENDED THROUGH MAY 20

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - SEASONAL SUMMER SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK-JFK AND VENICE POSTPONED FROM APRIL 1 TO MAY 21

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - SERVICE BETWEEN ATLANTA AND BRUSSELS REDUCED FROM FIVE TIMES WEEKLY TO FOUR TIMES WEEKLY STARTING MARCH 29 THROUGH MAY 20

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN DETROIT AND ROME POSTPONED FROM APRIL 1 TO MAY 1

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN ATLANTA AND MUNICH REDUCED TO FIVE TIMES WEEKLY STARTING MARCH 18 THROUGH MAY 20

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN SEATTLE AND PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE REDUCED TO FIVE TIMES WEEKLY STARTING MARCH 31 THROUGH MAY 20

* DELTA AIR LINES INC - DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN ATLANTA AND NEW YORK-JFK TO ROME SUSPENDED STARTING MARCH 11 THROUGH APRIL 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: