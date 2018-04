BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Posts Qtrly Adj Earnings Per Share $0.74

April 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BILLION VERSUS $9.10 BILLION

* Q1 TOTAL UNIT REVENUE EX. REFINERY SALES UP 5 PERCENT, WITH FOREIGN CURRENCY CONTRIBUTING JUST OVER 0.5 POINTS OF BENEFIT

* DELTA AIR LINES INC Q1 SHR VIEW $0.73, REV VIEW $9.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $2.00

* DELTA AIR LINES INC Q2 SHR VIEW $1.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 TOTAL UNIT REVENUE, EXCLUDING REFINERY SALES, UP 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 FUEL PRICE, INCLUDING TAXES AND REFINERY IMPACT OF $2.07 TO $2.12

* EXCLUDING FUEL AND PROFIT SHARING TO BE UP 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP 3 PERCENT TO 4 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 PRE-TAX MARGIN 14 PCT TO 16 PCT

* EXPECTS SOLID TOP-LINE GROWTH, IMPROVING COST TRAJECTORY TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF HIGHER FUEL PRICES IN Q2

* IN Q2, “WILL ALSO BENEFIT FROM A REDUCTION IN ITS BOOK TAX RATE”

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT IN FY

* DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS

* ON JAN. 1, ADOPTED NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD DROVE 0.5 PTS OF MARGIN, $0.05/SHARE OF PRESSURE IN Q1

* AS PART OF ITS REFLEETING, DELTA ADDED 43 MORE BOEING 737-900S AND AIRBUS A321S INTO SERVICE IN Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: