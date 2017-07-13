BRIEF-Delta Air Lines qtrly revenue $10.8 billion

July 13 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta air lines announces June quarter profit
* Quarterly revenue $10.8 billion
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees September quarter fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact of $1.55 - $1.60
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q3 operating margin 18% - 20%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly passenger unit revenues increased 2.5 percent on 0.4 percent higher capacity
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter CASM-ex including profit sharing (compared to Q3 2016) up about 4%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter system capacity (compared to Q3 2016) up about 2%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - in first half of 2017, Delta contributed $3.5 billion to its defined benefit pension plans
* Delta Air Lines Inc - "June quarter represented peak for non-fuel cost pressures this year"
* Delta Air Lines Inc - adjusted net debt at end of quarter was $8.4 billion, up $2.3 billion versus year-end 2016
* Delta Air Lines Inc - "expect our CASM trajectory to moderate to approximately 2 percent for September quarter"
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees September quarter passenger unit revenue (compared to Q3 2016) up 2.5 percent - 4.5 pct
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees september 2017 quarter normalized CASM-ex, including profit sharing up about 2%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - for Sept quarter, co is expecting margins to expand relative to prior year