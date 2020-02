BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Responds To Coronavirus (Covid-19) Outbreak

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC. - UPDATED: DELTA RESPONDS TO CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

* DELTA AIR LINES INC- ADJUSTED TRAVEL SCHEDULES, WAIVED CHANGE FEES FOR AFFECTED DESTINATIONS AND ARE WORKING WITH CUSTOMERS TO ADJUST TRAVEL PLANS

* DELTA AIR LINES INC- DELTA SERVICE BETWEEN U.S. AND SHANGHAI AND BEIJING HAS BEEN SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 30

* DELTA AIR LINES- CONSULTED WITH CDC, WHO, OTHER HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS TO ENSURE TO FOLLOW GUIDANCE ON HEALTH PRECAUTIONS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS