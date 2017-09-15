BRIEF-‍Delta Air Lines says ‍currently expects its costs for redevelopment of its facility at New York's Laguardia airport to be about $3.3 bln​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ‍Delta Air Lines Inc

* Says ‍currently expects its costs for redevelopment of its facility at New York’s Laguardia airport to be about $3.3 billion​ ​

* Delta Air Lines - In connection with redevelopment of facility at Laguardia airport,co entered amended,restated terminal lease with port authority

* Delta Air Lines - Co will receive port authority contribution of $600 million to facilitate construction of terminal and other supporting infrastructure Source text: [bit.ly/2foMftc] Further company coverage: