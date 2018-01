BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says Dec Quarter System Capacity Expected To Be Up 2.3 Pct

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS DEC QUARTER SYSTEM CAPACITY EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.3 PERCENT - SEC FILING

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS DEC QUARTER ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 11 PERCENT

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS DEC QUARTER PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 4 PERCENT

* DELTA AIR LINES- ESTIMATES OPERATIONAL DISRUPTION OF ATLANTA AIRPORT POWER OUTAGE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PRE-TAX INCOME BY $25 MILLION - $50 MILLION FOR DEC QUARTER