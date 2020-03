BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says Delta's ED Bastian, Other CEOs Request Congressional Action To Save U.S. Aviation Jobs

March 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS DELTA’S ED BASTIAN, OTHER CEOS REQUEST CONGRESSIONAL ACTION TO SAVE U.S. AVIATION JOBS

* DELTA AIR LINES SAYS MAJOR U.S. AIRLINES’ LETTER TO CONGRESS REQUESTS CONGRESS TO MOVE EXPEDITIOUSLY TO PASS BIPARTISAN PROPOSAL

* DELTA AIR LINES- LETTER REQUESTS THAT PROPOSAL INCLUDES COMBINATION OF WORKER PAYROLL PROTECTION GRANTS, LOANS, LOAN GUARANTEES, TAX MEASURES

* DELTA AIR LINES INC- MAJOR U.S. AIRLINES’ LETTER TO CONGRESS SAYS “WORKER PAYROLL PROTECTION GRANTS ARE CRITICAL TO SAVING JOBS OF EMPLOYEES”

* DELTA AIR LINES-IF WORKER PAYROLL PROTECTION GRANTS ARE ENACTED, EQUALING AT LEAST $29 BILLION, PARTICIPATING COS WON’T FURLOUGH EMPLOYEES THROUGH AUG 31

* DELTA-IF LOANS, LOAN GUARANTEES ARE ENACTED, EQUALING AT LEAST $29 BILLION, PARTICIPATING COS COMMIT TO ELIMINATING STOCK BUYBACKS OVER LIFE OF LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: