March 10 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* DELTA AIR LINES - DUE TO COVID-19, DELTA IS SUSPENDING ITS NEW YORK-JFK SERVICE TO ROME STARTING MARCH 11 THROUGH APRIL 30

* DELTA AIR LINES - DUE TO COVID-19, DELTA IS SUSPENDING ITS NEW YORK-JFK SERVICE TO TEL AVIV STARTING MARCH 14 THROUGH MARCH 24