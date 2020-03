March 15 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* LATIN AMERICA SERVICE SUSPENSION EXTENDS TO BOGOTA AND CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA

* DELTA IS DELAYING ITS SUSPENSION OF SERVICE TO SAINT MAARTEN TO BEGIN ON MARCH 17

* NEW YORK-JFK TO BOGOTA WILL BE SUSPENDED BEGINNING MARCH 18

* ATLANTA TO BOGOTA WILL BE SUSPENDED BEGINNING MARCH 25

* ATLANTA TO CARTAGENA WILL BE SUSPENDED BEGINNING MARCH 24